Biden aims for more achievements despite the bane of lame-duck presidents: diminished relevance

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s “determined to get as much done” as he possibly can in his final six months in the White House. He’s urging his staff to help him beat back a defining force that past lame-duck presidents have struggled to vanquish, that of diminished relevancy. White House chief of staff Jeff Zients urged aides during a staff meeting Monday to keep their heads down and remain focused on the work that remains. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reminded senior State Department officials that Biden still has “one-eighth” of his term left.

