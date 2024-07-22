Assailant kills and wounds several people at a care home in central Croatia, police say

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say an armed assailant entered a care home for older people on Monday and opened fire, killing and wounding several people. Croatia’s prime minister and media reports said five people were shot dead in the facility in the town of Daruvar, in central Croatia. The Index news portal said a number of other people are still receiving medical assistance. Index says the suspect fled the scene but police soon caught him in a cafe near the facility. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.