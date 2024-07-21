The Secret Service acknowledges denying some past requests by Trump’s campaign for tighter security
Associated Press
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — The Secret Service is now acknowledging that it denied some requests by Republican Donald Trump’s campaign for more security at his events. The acknowledgement comes about a week after the assassination attempt on Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign rally. After the attack, the agency’s chief spokesperson denied reports that it had turned back Trump campaign requests for tighter security. But late Saturday night, the Secret Service’s chief spokesperson acknowledged that some of the campaign’s requests had been denied. This latest development will likely be a topic of discussion at a House hearing on Monday. Agency Director Kimberly Cheatle is expected to appear.