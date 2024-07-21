Secret Service chief noted a ‘zero fail mission.’ After Trump rally, she’s facing calls to resign

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Secret Service and its director, Kimberly Cheatle, are under intense scrutiny after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Lawmakers and others across the political spectrum question how a gunman could have gotten so close to Trump during a rally last weekend in Pennsylvania. Cheatle has talked about how the Secret Service has a “zero fail mission.” She’s facing calls to resign and will testify on Capitol Hill on Monday as congressional committees and the Biden administration have opened a series of investigations. President Joe Biden appointed Cheatle in 2022 to take over an agency with a history of scandals. She’s worked to bolster diverse hiring, especially of women.

