Israel shoots down a missile fired from Yemen hours after an Israeli strike on Houthi rebels

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has intercepted a missile fired from Yemen. The interception early Sunday happened after Israeli warplanes struck several Houthi targets in the Arabian peninsula country. The Israeli airstrikes, launched in response to a deadly Houthi drone strike on Tel Aviv, were the first time Israel is known to have responded to repeated Houthi attacks throughout its nine-month war against Hamas. The burst of violence between the distant enemies has threatened to open a new front as Israel battles a series of Iranian proxies across the region.

