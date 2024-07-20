Salt Lake City wildfire prompts mandatory evacuations as more than 100 firefighters fight blaze

Salt Lake City officials have ordered residents to evacuate some areas ahead of a wildfire as more than 100 firefighters work to contain the blaze. Helicopters and airplanes were dropping buckets over the flames Saturday as ground crews tried to contain the fire on Ensign Peak. Fire department Division Chief Bob Silverthorne says the first fire crew was dispatched around 4:30 p.m. and more than six different emergency agencies have joined the effort. He says the fire department ordered a mandatory evacuation for an area of 40 homes and other areas are evacuating voluntarily. There were no immediate reports of injuries or structure damage. Officials could not immediately determine the cause or origin of the wildfire.

