UN approves more transparent procedures for people and entities to get off its sanctions lists

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations Security Council has unanimously approved more transparent procedures for the hundreds of individuals, companies and other entities who are subject to U.N. sanctions and want to get off the blacklists. The resolution co-sponsored by Malta and the United States also authorizes the establishment of a new informal Security Council working group seeking ways to improve the effectiveness of U.N. sanctions. Malta’s U.N. Ambassador Vanessa Frazier told the council before Friday’s vote that the resolution sends a “clear signal of this council’s commitment towards due process.” She says it authorizes a new focal point to engage with those seeking to get off sanctions lists.

