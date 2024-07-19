Some convictions overturned in terrorism case against Muslim scholar from Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge has overturned a conviction carrying a life sentence for an Islamic scholar from Virginia who was found guilty of soliciting treason after the Sept. 11 attacks for encouraging followers to fight against the U.S. in Afghanistan. The ruling Thursday from a federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia, overturns three of the 10 counts of conviction against 60-year-old Ali Al-Timimi. But she upheld other counts that could leave him with decades of additional prison time. Al-Timimi served 15 years in prison but has been free on home confinement since 2020. In the days after the Sept. 11 attacks, Al-Timimi told his followers they were obliged to defend the Taliban in what he believed was a looming apocalyptic battle.

