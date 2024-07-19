Shane Lowry keeps calm and carries British Open lead at Troon

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Shane Lowry has the British Open lead at Royal Troon after a 69 on a wild day at Royal Troon. Lowry’s big adventure was a double bogey on the 11th hole on Friday. He settled himself and made a pair of birdies at the finish to lead by two over Daniel Brown and Justin Rose. But this day is best marked by a bunch of messes. Justin Thomas shot 45 on the front nine. Robert MacIntyre had two triple bogeys through four holes. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy missed the cut. Scottie Scheffler was among five players within five of the lead.

