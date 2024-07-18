North Korea launches balloons likely carrying trash toward South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched balloons likely carrying trash toward South Korea. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the balloons were flying north of Seoul, which is about an hour’s drive from the border, on Thursday afternoon. North Korea has been widely expected to launch balloons toward the South because it has vowed to respond to what it called repeated South Korean civilian leafleting campaigns against the North.

