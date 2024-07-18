Skip to Content
News

Haystack fire suspect in court

Imperial County Sheriff's Office
By
New
Published 6:25 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of setting a large haystack on fire made his first court appearance.

32-year-old Antonio Sandoval appeared in court for his arraignment.

He's accused of setting a haystack on fire Tuesday afternoon near Pitzer and McCabe road, South of El Centro.

Sandoval was also on probation in Imperial County for reckless burning and the judge revoked his probation.

The Imperial County Sheriff's office says since the month of May, they have had many haystack arsons in the county.

“This year we have had approximately 10 arsons of haystacks in our area depending on the circumstances of each they can range anywhere from a fine to time in prison," said lieutenant Clint Erro.

Sandoval is currently at the imperial county jail with no bail.

He is scheduled to be back in court on August first.

 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content