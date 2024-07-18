A police officer has been wounded in a knife attack in Paris, France’s interior minister says

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister says a police officer has been wounded in a knife attack in Paris in the Champs-Elysees neighborhood and the assailant was immediately “neutralized.” The attack on Thursday came just days before the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the attack happened in the 8th arrondissement of Paris while police were “responding to a call from officers securing a store.” He posted on X that “the perpetrator was immediately neutralized by police officers.” The condition of the officer wasn’t immediately known. An official with knowledge of the police case said the assailant was still alive and that officers prevented him from taking further action.

