WNBA heads to Olympic break with big All-Star weekend, showdown between US team and league standouts

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA heads into its monthlong Olympic break following this weekend’s highly anticipated All-Star festivities.

The Olympic team’s matchup with Team WNBA featuring Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will be one of the toughest games the American squad will potentially play over the month.

In 2021, the WNBA All-Star team beat Team USA behind the MVP performance of Arike Ogunbowale. It was the only loss the Americans had en route to winning their seventh straight gold medal.

“We will not forget that,” U.S. coach Cheryl Reeve said of the loss in 2021. “We will see what we can do, given the challenges of time. They don’t have time together either. There’s a lot of talent over there and it should be an incredible game.”

Ogunbowale is back for this year’s All-Star Game as well as Jonquel Jones. Both played on that winning team in 2021. Jones remembered there was a tone before the game from the All-Stars that was different than other exhibition contests.

“It felt more serious at the start like we’re going to go win this,” Jones said. “It definitely had more of that real game at the beginning of the game versus that fun you expect to see at All-Star.”

The weekend could have more intrigue to it if Clark and defending 3-point champion Sabrina Ionescu enter Friday night’s skills competition. The league hasn’t announced the participants yet.

Ionescu, who set a record in the contest last year hitting 20 straight shots en route to scoring 37 of a possible 40 points, said she hasn’t decided yet whether she’ll compete.

“First off, I have a lot going on. The one I had at the WNBA All-Star, not sure I’m ever going to top that,” she said. “That’s one of those moments in sports where you are like I can’t believe that happened. Every time I see that video it brings me back to that time.”

AP WNBA poll

New York remains in the top spot in this week’s AP WNBA power poll with Las Vegas moving back into second. Connecticut, Seattle, Minnesota and Indiana were the next four. Phoenix and Chicago were seventh and eighth. Washington and Los Angeles followed. Atlanta and Dallas rounded out the poll. Each team has one game left before break.

Caitlin corner

Clark’s streak of double-figure assists ended at five, but the Indiana Fever still beat the Minnesota Lynx for their fourth win in the past six games. Clark now leads the league in assists per game at 7.8. Before the All-Star weekend festivities, the Fever close out the first part of the season in Dallas on Wednesday.

Rookie watch

Rickea Jackson continues her strong play with Los Angeles. She had a season-best 23 points in the Sparks’ 87-81 win over Dallas on Saturday. Jackson is averaging 11.2 points while shooting nearly 46% from the field this season.

Player of the week

A’ja Wilson earned AP Player of the Week honors for the second consecutive week. The Aces forward continued her dominating play as she averaged 28.3 points, 18.3 rebounds and 3.7 blocks to help Las Vegas go 3-0. Sabrina Ionescu of New York also received votes.

Game of the week

U.S. Olympic team vs WNBA All-Stars, Saturday.

