Peter Courtney, Oregon’s longest-serving state lawmaker, dies at 81

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s longest-serving lawmaker has died. Peter Courtney was 81. Gov. Tina Kotek says Courtney died Tuesday morning at his home in Salem of complications related to cancer. Courtney served 38 years in the Legislature, including stints in the House and Senate. He spent 20 years in the powerful role of Senate president, starting in 2003, and maintained control until he retired in January. He often received praise from minority Republicans, who saw him as an evenhanded leader.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.