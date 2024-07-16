French federation files legal complaint after ‘racist and discriminatory remarks’ by Argentina team

PARIS (AP) — The French soccer federation is filing a legal complaint over “racist and discriminatory remarks” by Argentina players in post-match chants about France’s team after the Copa America final. Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 on Sunday. A video posted on Instagram by Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez and widely viewed on X showed Argentina players appearing to sing about French players with African heritage. The same chants by some Argentina fans emerged before France and Argentina met in the World Cup final two years ago, which Argentina won.

