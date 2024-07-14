America’s toxic political climate faces calls to ‘tone it down’ after assassination attempt on Trump
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — “Tone it down!” That was the plea from the Republican congressman as he came to grips with the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a political rally in the area where he grew up. But the shocking attack on Trump underscored the toxic climate in America’s political life. While the motive of the shooter is unknown, it comes at a crucial phase — the first presidential election since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Researchers who track online hate said rhetoric of a new civil war has spiked. Civic leaders, pastors and elected officials from President Joe Biden on down appealed to Americans for unity and an end to vitriol.