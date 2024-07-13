West Virginia school will remain open for now amid toxic groundwater fears

PADEN CITY, W.Va. (AP) — A small West Virginia school will remain open for now after a court temporarily blocked an effort to relocate classes due to the town’s contaminated groundwater being added to a national cleanup priority list. Last month, Wetzel County Schools Superintendent Cassandra R. Porter announced that students, faculty and staff at Paden City High School would be relocated to existing schools in nearby New Martinsville when classes resume in August. However, according to news outlets, attorneys representing a group of those students, faculty and staff filed a petition this week seeking to block the move. The petition argued that the federal government did not recommend closing the school because there was no health risk.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.