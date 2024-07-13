Man arrested in UK over human remains found in dumped suitcases
LONDON (AP) — British police say they have arrested a man in connection with the deaths of two men whose remains were found in two suitcases in southwest England. The Metropolitan Police said armed officers detained a 24-year-old suspect at a train station in Bristol early Saturday. Police said more human remains were found at an address in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, the previous day, believed to be connected to those found in two suitcases dumped near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol on Wednesday. Police officers were called to the iconic bridge at around midnight Wednesday, 10 minutes after receiving reports of a man behaving strangely. The victims have not yet been formally identified.