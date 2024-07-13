Iran’s new president vows balance with all countries but warns US his country won’t be pressured

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s newly elected president says his government will create “balance in relations with all countries” in line with national interests and the prerequisites for peace but has stressed to the United States that his country “will not respond to pressure.” Masoud Pezeshkian penned “My Message To The New World” in the country’s state-owned Tehran Times late Friday, praising the latest presidential election that “demonstrated remarkable stability” and vowing to uphold “promises I made during my campaign.” Pezeshkian, a 69-year-old heart surgeon and longtime lawmaker, urged Arab countries to push for a lasting cease-fire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas, and called on cooperating with European countries. He also criticized the U.S. for imposing sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.