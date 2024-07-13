Fire at a Russian oil depot as Russia and Ukraine exchange drone attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Local officials say an oil depot caught fire in Russia’s southwestern Rostov region following a Ukrainian drone attack in the early hours of Saturday. It is the latest long-range strike by Kyiv’s forces on a border region. Ukraine has in recent months stepped up aerial assaults on Russian soil, targeting refineries and oil terminals in an effort to slow down the Kremlin’s war machine. The Russian Ministry of Defense said it had destroyed four drones over its territory overnight, while Ukraine’s Air Force said its air defenses intercepted four of the five drones launched by Russia, with a fifth drone leaving Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Belarus.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.