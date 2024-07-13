Facebook lifts restrictions on Trump, giving him equal footing with Biden on the social media site

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook has lifted restrictions imposed on Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. It has now placed the former president on an equal footing on the platform with President Joe Biden just days before the Republican National Convention. The social media giant initially banned Trump in 2021 after his supporters stormed the Capitol. Last year it lifted the ban but kept “guardrails” in case Trump’s posts violated its standards. Now, the company has removed those restrictions, reasoning that Trump has not afoul of them. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, says people should be able to hear from the presidential nominees “on the same basis.”

