Biden says ‘everybody must condemn’ attack on Trump, hopes to speak with ex-president soon

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden says “everybody must condemn” the suspected assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The president on Saturday added that he hopes to speak with his 2024 presidential rival soon. Addressing the nation about two hours after the shooting, Biden said he was relieved that Trump is reportedly “doing well.” He said he had been unable to reach Trump before his remarks and pledged to update the public later Saturday on whether they were able to speak as well as additional details about the investigation.

