An Indian billionaire’s son is married after lavish celebrations that spotlight his global clout

NEW DELHI (AP) — The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, has married his longtime girlfriend in what many have dubbed the wedding of the year. The wedding early Saturday was being attended by global celebrities, business tycoons and politicians, highlighting the billionaire’s staggering wealth and rising clout, and came after months of festivities. Celebrations are due to run through the weekend at Ambani’s 27-story family compound in Mumbai. But the lavishness on display has led many to raise questions about rising inequality in India, where the gap between the rich and poor is growing and the number of billionaires has shot to over 200.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.