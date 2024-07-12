Stop & Shop closing 32 underperforming grocery stores in the Northeast

Grocery store chain Stop & Shop says it will close 32 underperforming grocery stores across the Northeast by the end of this year. The chain, which is owned by the Dutch supermarket company Ahold Delhaize, said on Friday that it will close 10 stores in New Jersey, eight stores in Massachusetts, seven stores in New York, five stores in Connecticut and two stores in Rhode Island. The company said employees at affected stores will be offered other jobs within the company. Stop & Shop wouldn’t say how many people are employed at the 32 stores.

