Rescuers in Nepal search for 2 buses with more than 50 people on board that was swept into a river

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Searchers are scouring a mountain river and surrounding areas in Nepal for two buses carrying more than 50 people that were swept away by a landslide. Police said Saturday that the have not found any traces of the buses in the Trishuli river that was swollen by continuous rainfall. Soldiers and police are using rubber rafts, divers and sensor equipment to try locate the buses, which were pushed into the river Friday by a landslide. Weather has improved and searchers have been able to cover more areas in their hunt. Heavy equipment has cleared much of the landslides from the highway, making it easier for more searchers to reach the area.

