Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear taking Asia trip amid turmoil over Biden’s candidacy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is taking a business trip to Asia to promote the Bluegrass State. The trip comes amid turmoil over whether President Joe Biden should continue with his bid for a second term. Beshear is one of several Democratic governors whose names have been mentioned in speculation about what a replacement ticket might look like. But he’s keeping the focus on his job as governor and bringing more jobs to Kentucky. Before leaving, Beshear reiterated his support for Biden “as long as he is our nominee.” He says Biden needs to be forthcoming about his health following his widely panned debate performance against Donald Trump.

