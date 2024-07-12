Judge throws out Rudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy case, says he flouted process with lack of transparency

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge threw out Rudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy case on Friday, finding that the former New York City mayor had flouted the process with a lack of transparency. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane formalized the decision after saying he was leaning toward it on Wednesday. Lawyers for Giuliani and his two biggest creditors — two former election workers he was found to have defamed — had agreed that dismissing the case was the best way forward. The dismissal ends Giuliani’s pursuit of bankruptcy protection but doesn’t absolve him of his debts. His creditors can now pursue other legal remedies to recoup at least some of the money they’re owed, such as getting a court order to seize his apartments and other assets.

