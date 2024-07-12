Houston community groups strain to keep feeding and cooling a city battered by repeat storms

HOUSTON (AP) — In the wake of Hurricane Beryl, fresh food and cool air are coming from Houston community groups that have honed their disaster services in a city frequently battered by extreme weather. Nonprofits and mutual aid organizations are bringing relief for some of the millions without power after the Category 1 storm knocked electricity out across the major American city. But some find their resources drained by the repeat extreme weather. And it is only the beginning of what experts say will be a busy hurricane season. The Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s Sally Ray says climate change requires donors to proactively help build the capacity of emergency services.

