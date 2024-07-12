Biden’s supporters want to ‘let Joe be Joe’ — but his stumbles are now under a bigger spotlight

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is on a public and private blitz to shake off concerns about his cognitive capacities. But with unabating public doubts about his fitness to serve, Biden’s every move is now under a withering microscope as any potential stumble risks becoming magnified and delivering another blow to his candidacy. To wit: As he introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a NATO summit event Thursday evening, Biden flubbed and called him “President Putin,” prompting audible gasps from the audience. He corrected himself, saying, “I’m so focused on beating Putin” before ceding the lectern to Zelenskyy. Shortly thereafter at a news conference, Biden errantly referred to “Vice President Trump.”

