Argentina’s inflation edges up in June, breaking a months-long streak in a blow to President Milei

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A closely watched measure of inflation in Argentina remained stronger than the libertarian government of President Javier Milei would have hoped. On Friday, the country’s official statistics agency reported a rise in June prices that broke a months-long streak of declines. Argentina’s consumer price index rose 4.6% in June, slightly up from the rate of 4.2% in May. That ends a five-month trend of cooling inflation that experts had attributed to a deepening recession and rising unemployment. President Milei has touted the falling prices over recent months as a key victory in his fight against Argentina’s worst economic crisis in over two decades.

