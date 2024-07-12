Argentina designates Hamas a terrorist group in show of support for Israel

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina has designated Hamas a terrorist organization and ordered a freeze on the financial assets of the Palestinian group. It is a largely symbolic move as President Javier Milei seeks to align Argentina strongly with the United States and Israel. Announcing the decision Friday, Milei’s office cited the militant Palestinian group’s cross-border attack on Israel last Oct. 7 that killed some 1,200 people and took 250 others hostage. The statement also mentioned Hamas’ close ties to Iran, which Argentina blames for two deadly militant attacks in the country.

