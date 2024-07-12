After embrace at NATO summit, Zelenskyy takes his case for US military aid to governors

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seeking to broaden support outside Washington, D.C., for U.S. military aid to his country. Zelenskyy told the National Governors Association summer meeting in Salt Lake City on Friday that the world’s leaders should see for themselves the carnage wrought since Russia invaded his country more than two years ago. He called for more air defense systems for Ukrainian cities, weapons for troops on the frontline, and humanitarian aid. While governors don’t vote on U.S. military aid to Ukraine, Zelenskyy’s visit shows willingness to connect with other leaders in America to plead his country’s case.

