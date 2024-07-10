His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says a 1-year-old boy survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside. Sheriff “Stitch” Guillory is calling the child a “miracle baby.” He was spotted Tuesday in southwest Louisiana a day after his 4-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi. Autopsy reports were pending on the 4-year-old who was found in a lake behind an Interstate 10 welcome center near the Texas state line. The mother was found and arrested in Meridian, Mississippi. She is so far facing a charge of failing to report a missing child and is awaiting extradition.

