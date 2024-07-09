Overall health of Chesapeake Bay gets C-plus grade in annual report by scientists

The overall health of the Chesapeake Bay has received its highest grade since 2002 in an annual report released by scientists: a C-plus. The health of the nation’s largest estuary is a reflection of what’s happening across its six-state watershed, which includes Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia along with the District of Columbia. Scientists at the University of Maryland’s Center for Environmental Science made special note of Pennsylvania’s efforts to block pollution from entering state waterways. Pennsylvania has faced criticism in the past for not doing enough to stop pollution from flowing into the bay.

