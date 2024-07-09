Mississippi man charged with stealing car that had a baby inside; baby found safe

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has set bond at $300,000 for a man accused of stealing a car with a baby inside. Police say 44-year-old James Wilson of Rankin County was arrested Monday and charged with auto theft and kidnapping. The Mazda sedan had its motor running when it was stolen Saturday evening from a gas station near Interstate 55 in Jackson. The car was found that night a few miles away, with the 7-month-old girl safe inside. Wilson’s city court appearance was Tuesday. He said Monday that he did not steal the car. Police say he is on probation for prior auto theft convictions.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.