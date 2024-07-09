Israeli strike in Syria kills former bodyguard of Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader

BEIRUT (AP) — An Israeli strike in Syria has killed a former personal bodyguard of Hezbollah leader, an official with the group said. Hezbollah later Tuesday identified the militant as Yasser Nemr Qranbish, though they did not disclose the nature surrounding his death. The Hezbollah official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since October have killed over 450 people, most of them Hezbollah fighters, but the dead also include more than 80 civilians and non-combatants. In Israel, 16 soldiers and 11 civilians have been killed since the war in Gaza began.

