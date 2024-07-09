Haitian police say they have taken largest hospital back from gang control

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s newly selected Prime Minister Garry Conille and Haiti’s police chief visited the capital’s largest hospital, after authorities said they took control of the medical institution over the weekend from armed gangs. Police Chief Normil Rameau told a news conference that police took control of the Hospital of the State University of Haiti, known as the General Hospital in Port-au-Prince, on Sunday night after months of escalating attacks from armed groups. The attacks from criminal groups have pushed Haiti’s health system to the brink of collapse and the escalating violence has led to a surge in patients with serious illnesses and a shortage of resources to treat them.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.