Drunken driver who snapped photo going 141 mph before deadly collision imprisoned for 17 years
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — A drunken driver who snapped a photo showing he was speeding at 141 mph before a deadly crash in England has been sentenced to 17 years in prison. Darryl Anderson was sentenced Tuesday for the May 31 crash that killed little Zackary Blades and his aunt, Karlene Warner. Anderson pleaded guilty last week in Durham Crown Court to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving. Prosecutors say Anderson was nearly three times over the legal limit for drinking and driving and had his accelerator floored when slammed into a car driven by Shalorna Warner. The grieving mother says no words can heal the hole in her heart.