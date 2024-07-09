Democrats on Capitol Hill express concerns about Biden in private but stay quiet in public

WASHINGTON (AP) — After meeting for around two hours to discuss whether President Joe Biden should remain at the top of their presidential ticket, Senate Democrats almost unanimously have agreed on one thing – not to say anything about it. Inside the room on Tuesday, several Democrats expressed deep concerns about whether Biden can win. But no Democratic senators have said publicly that he should step aside, underscoring the deep bind that the party is in as Democrats are reeling from Biden’s calamitous performance at the debate two weeks ago and as the president has made it clear that has no plans to step aside.

