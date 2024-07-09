Arizona election worker accused of stealing a security fob also charged with other crimes

PHOENIX (AP) — A temporary election worker accused of computer tampering in Arizona’s largest county has been charged with additional crimes.

Walter Ringfield was charged with third-degree burglary and criminal trespassing after prosecutors say he stole several items while walking through a secure area of the Arizona Legislature on June 15, according to an indictment filed last week.

Ringfield had previously been charged with computer tampering after surveillance video captured him on June 20 taking a security fob off of a desk that would allow him access to vote tabulators in Maricopa County. He was arrested at his Phoenix home the next day after election workers realized that one of the fobs was missing.

Ringfield also is charged with theft after prosecutors say he stole $9,500 in vintage jewelry from mannequins at the Phoenix Art Museum on May 20.

The Associated Press left phone and email messages Tuesday afternoon for Brian Body, an attorney representing Ringfield in the three cases.