Ukraine’s Zelenskyy discusses further NATO support with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and discussed Russia’s continuing attacks on Ukraine and further support from NATO on the eve of a summit marking the Western defense alliance’s 75th anniversary. Zelenskyy visiting Warsaw on Monday en route to the NATO summit in Washington, which is expected to discuss ways of providing reliable long-term security aid and military training for Ukraine more than two years after Russia’s invasion. The talks came hours after Russian missiles killed at least 20 people in attacks on various sites in Ukraine, including a children’s hospital in the capital.

