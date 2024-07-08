In first comments, the Kenyan force in Haiti says ‘no room for failure’ against powerful gangs

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The head of the Kenya-led multinational force tasked with curbing gang violence in Haiti says “there’s no room for failure” and is committing to ensuring democratic elections. The nationally broadcast briefing was the first public comment from the Kenyan forces who arrived late last month in Haiti. They come months after powerful gangs seized control of most of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and caused the prime minister’s resignation. Monday’s briefing did not take questions as major ones remain about the United Nations-backed police mission.

