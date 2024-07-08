Brazil’s police say Bolsonaro embezzled $1.2 million in undeclared jewelry from Saudi Arabia

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Federal Police allege former President Jair Bolsonaro embezzled jewelry worth about $1.2 million during his time in office. That is according to the report on its investigation that was unsealed Monday by the Brazilian Supreme Court. Bolsonaro was indicted last week charging embezzlement, asset laundering and criminal association in connection with luxury jewelry. Bolsonaro hasn’t commented on the indictment, but has previously denied any wrongdoing involving the jewelry. The investigation adds pressure to the far-right leader who governed in 2019-2022 before losing his reelection bid to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. He has already lost his political rights until 2030.

