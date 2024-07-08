Braves ace Chris Sale scratched from scheduled start Monday vs D-backs and bumped back to Tuesday

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Sale was scratched from his scheduled start Monday night for the Atlanta Braves, who pushed him back a day to Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Atlanta called up right-hander Bryce Elder to start Monday’s game at Arizona. Elder was an All-Star last year but has spent a big chunk of this season in Triple-A.

In his first season with the Braves, the 35-year-old Sale was selected Sunday to the NL All-Star team, bouncing back from several injury-filled seasons. The left-hander is 11-3 with a 2.71 ERA.

Sale, an eight-time All-Star, is now scheduled to start Tuesday against Arizona ace Zac Gallen. The Braves did not announce a reason for the change.

Atlanta also called up veteran outfielder Eddie Rosario, who recently signed with the club after being released by the Washington Nationals. To make room on the roster for Elder and Rosario, the Braves sent left-hander Dylan Lee and utilityman Luke Williams to Triple-A Gwinnett.

