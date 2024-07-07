Landslide triggered by torrential rain kills 11 people at illegal gold mine in Indonesia; 19 missing

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A landslide triggered by torrential rains has crashed onto an unauthorized gold mining operation on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing at least 11 people. Officials say about 35 villagers were digging for grains of gold on Sunday in a pit at the small traditional gold mine in remote Bone Bolango district in Gorontalo province when tons of mud plunged down the surrounding hills and buried them. They say rescuers saved five injured people on Sunday and had recovered 11 bodies by Monday. Rescuers are still searching for 19 others who were reported missing. Informal mining operations are common in Indonesia, providing a tenuous livelihood to thousands who labor in conditions with a high risk of serious injury or death.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.