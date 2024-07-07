June sizzles to 13th straight monthly heat record. String may end soon, but dangerous heat won’t

The European climate service Copernicus says Earth’s more than year-long streak of record-shattering hot months kept on simmering through June. It was the 13th straight month of record warmth. Scientists say there’s hope that record streak will soon end, but not the climate chaos that has come with it. Earth’s June average was 62 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s 1.2 degrees above the 30-year average for the month. A Copernicus scientist said there’s a good chance the record streak will end when the next monthly report comes out. He based that on global averages of the last few weeks being a bit cooler than the same time last year.

