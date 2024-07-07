Japan and Philippines to sign defense pact letting Tokyo’s forces train in Southeast Asian country

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Japan and the Philippines are signing a defense pact that will allow Japanese forces to deploy in the Southeast Asian country for joint military exercises, including live-fire drills. The Philippines was under a brutal Japanese occupation in World War II but is now building an alliance with Tokyo as they face an increasingly assertive China. The agreement will similarly allow Filipino forces to enter Japan for joint combat training. Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa will sign the pact Monday in Manila.

