Iran detains outspoken lawyer who criticized 2022 crackdown following Mahsa Amini’s death
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An outspoken Iranian lawyer who has publicly criticized how the government handled the 2022 protests has been arrested, state media reported. The unrest at the time followed the death of Mahsa Amini who was detained by the police for allegedly not properly wearing her mandatory hijab. The judiciary’s Mizan news agency said Sunday Mohsen Borhani had been previously sentenced but did not give further details on his case or jail time issued. Borhani, also a university professor, became popular on social media for his critical views of the Iranian government during the 2022 demonstrations.