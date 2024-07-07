British Prime Minister heads to Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales as ‘re-set’ with UK’s 4 nations

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is heading to the four corners of the U.K. as part of his mission for an “immediate reset” with governments in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. Starmer will visit Edinburgh on Sunday in an effort to “turn disagreement into cooperation.” Starmer said he has a “mandate to do politics differently” after his party’s landslide victory. The trip is intended to build better working relations and is part of Starmer’s broader mission to promote respect and work toward serving people. His government faces steep challenges in boosting the economy and improving services such as the struggling National Health Service.

