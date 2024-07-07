Argentine President Milei heads to CPAC in Brazil, snubbing Lula and escalating a political feud

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine President Javier Milei is in Brazil to headline a far-right convention after skipping a presidential summit to discuss regional trade policy. Milei is set to appear alongside former President Javier Bolsonaro in Brazil’s southern city of Balneario Camboriu just days after federal police indicted the right-wing populist in a scheme to embezzle Saudi diamonds. Milei’s appearance delivered another harsh rebuke to Brazil’s left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, escalating a risky feud with his country’s biggest trading partner. Milei has branded Lula a “communist” and refused to deal with him. Lula has given Milei the cold shoulder and demanded an apology.

